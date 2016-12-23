CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: Salute to honourable Joe Wirba That, indeed, was the Voice of SCARM resonating from the rostrum of la repubique’s national assembly. SCARM salutes the indomitable courage and bravery of her prodigal son, the Honourable Joe Wirba, the Warrior of Bagdad, for embracing the ‘Zero Option’ that was adopted at the CAM General Assembly in Victoria on the 9th of December 1993, as you shocked la repubique’s national assembly into a deafening silence with your bold denunciation of the axis of evil that is la republique du Cameroun and France. Thank you, Honourable, for rekindling the Resistance in high places.

#RepubliqueDuCameroun “For there is no faithfulness in their mouth, their inward part is very wickedness; their throat is an open sepulchre; they flatter with their tongue” (Ps. 5:9)

Compatriots of the Southern Cameroons-on-Ambas,

At this opportune moment in time, and as we rally around the warrior’s call to upstage the Resistance in the support not only of the legitimate demands of our Common Law Lawyers and our Teachers’ Unions, but also of our determination to re-assert our God-given right to be masters of our own destiny; condemning in the strongest terms possible the criminal acts of barbarism and state terrorism visited on our citizenry by the forces of occupation of la republique du Cameroun and France; let us not lose sight of a number of very significant landmark achievements and developments affecting our territory. A number of truths which we have been speculating about over the past several years have since March 2003 been brought into very sharp focus. We speculated on the non-implementation of UN Resolution 1608 (XV), paragraph 5, of the 994th Plenary Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) of 21 April 1961 on the Future of the United Nations Trust Territory of the Southern Cameroons Under United Kingdom Administration.

And the SCNC in its 9-man delegation Petition to the UN Secretary-General in June 1995, made the argument that because of the non-implementation of that UN Resolution, the Southern Cameroons became independent as from 1st October 1961. Our argument then and now had no basis in international law. It was as misleading as it was a false assumption, we regret to admit.

Recently, one of us, Professor Martin CHIA ATEH, a Philosopher, the Scientific Ambassador to Germany and Africa in 1987 of the International Institute of Philosophy (IIP), a scholar with an inside knowledge of the workings of the United Nations System, revisited the Southern Cameroons dossier and came out with the following truly startling findings that have taken the entire UN System by storm, and they have been adjusting:

1.That UN General Assembly Resolution 1608 (XV) of 21 April 1961, on the Future of the United Nations Trust Territory of the British Cameroons required that a “TREATY of UNION” between the Governments of the Southern Cameroons and of la Republique du Cameroun on the one hand, and the Territorial

Assembly of the Northern Cameroons and the Federation of Nigeria on the other, with the United Kingdom as Administering Authority of the Trust Territory, be worked out before 6 June 1961, in the case of the British Northern Cameroons, and before the 1st October 1961, in the case of the British Southern Cameroons.

2. The TREATY was to protect the interests of both the Southern Cameroons and la Republique du Cameroun on the one hand, and British Northern Cameroons and the Federation of Nigeria on the other.

3.The worked out TREATY would have been ratified by both the Southern Cameroons House of Assembly and House of Chiefs and the Parliament of la Republique du Cameroun on the one hand, and the British Northern Cameroons Territorial Assembly and the Federal Legislature of Nigeria on the other .

4. The Treaty should have been registered with, and a copy deposited at, the Secretariat of the Secretary- General of the United Nations Organisation in application of Article 102 (1) of the Charter of the United Nations.

Article 102 of the UN Charter reads:

Article 102 (1):

”Every Treaty and every international agreement entered into by any member of the United Nations after the present Charter comes into force shall as soon as possible be registered with the Secretariat and published by it”

Article 102(2):

“No party to any such treaty or international agreement which has not been registered in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 1 of this Article may invoke that treaty or agreement before any organ of the United Nations”.

5. The Bakassi peninsula is in Southern Cameroons Territory: so how did the International Court of Justice (ICJ) entertain la republique’s claim to our Territory, let alone rule in favour of LRC in the conflict over the oil-rich peninsula? LRC had no locus standi before the ICJ! The answer is simple: the president of the Court at the time was a Frenchman. QED!

6.The Non-Execution of UN Resolution 1608 (XV) of 21 April 1961, on the Future of the UN Trust Territory of the British Cameroons – for a “Treaty of Union” to be worked out between the Government of the Southern Cameroons and la Republique du Cameroun on the one hand, and the Territorial Assembly of the British Northern Cameroons and the Federation of Nigeria on the other, in the presence of the then Administering Authority of the Territory, the United Kingdom - meant strictly speaking in International Law, that the UN Trust Territory of the British Cameroons became and remains a United Nations Territory.

7. Consequently, the UN should have been, indeed should be, Administering the Territory.

8. The UN Flag should have been flying on the Territory to prepare it for full Self-Determination and Independence since 1 October 1961.

9. UN values (Respect for Human Rights, the Rule of Law, Democracy, Good Governance, Equality, Liberty and all fundamental freedoms) should be observed in the Territory.

10. Fortunately, in the long term interests of the Southern Cameroons, none of the TREATY obligations were ever worked out. It is today manifestly clear that a combination of providential commissions and omissions resulted in this outcome.

11. This means that a UN Transitional Administration should take over the Territory to ensure that the peoples of the Territory prepare themselves for their Independence and Future Government and Administration of their Territory.

12.The presence of the UN Administration on the Territory will not only ensure international peace and security, it will also reduce the unnecessary tensions between the peoples of the Southern Cameroons and la Republique du Cameroun in particular. War is not necessary.

So, on 21 March 2003, in a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations Organisation, supported by UNESCO, Professor Martin CHIA ATEH, in his capacity as a concerned citizen and an elite of the Southern Cameroons, and prompted by the misleading judgement of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of 02/10/2002 over the Bakassi Peninsula, revisited the Southern Cameroons dossier and brought into very sharp focus the unequivocal truth that the Non-Execution of UNO Resolution 1608 (XV) of 21 April 1961 on the Future of the Cameroons Under United Kingdom Administration violated the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations Organisation. It violated specifically, inter alia, * Article 102 (1 & 2) of the Charter and the Trusteeship Agreement signed between Britain and the UN General Assembly on 13/12/1946 to administer the Territory to Self-Determination or Independence.

No Treaty of the Union between the then Government of the Southern Cameroons and La Republique du Cameroun on the one hand, and between the Northern Cameroons Territorial Assembly and the Federation of Nigeria on the other, was worked out. So the extension of the administration of the Federation of Nigeria to the Northern Cameroons Autonomous Territory was from the onset – 01/06/1961 – illegal and illegitimate in international law and a violation of Article 102 (1) of the United Nations Charter. It was an invasion. It was a violation of Northern Cameroon’s right of Self-Determination and Independence. So the present administration of Mr. Muhammadu Buhari of the Federation of Nigeria on Northern Cameroons Autonomous Territory is still illegal and illegitimate in international law and a violation of Article 102 (1) of the United Nations Charter.

So also, Mr. Ahidjo’s extension of his administration to the Southern Cameroons Territory was from the onset – 01/10/1961 – illegal and illegitimate in international Law. It was an invasion. It was a violation of Southern Cameroons right of Self-Determination and Independence. So the present administration of Mr. Paul BIYA on Southern Cameroons Territory is still illegal and illegitimate in international Law and a violation of Article 102 (1) of the United Nations Charter.

Attempts by SCARM and Professor Martin Chia Ateh to form a Coalition of Southern Cameroons Liberation Movements to rally behind this concept were stoutly resisted by leaders of the home front and simply ignored at the Minnesota Conference of September 2003 and again at the Dallas Conference of April 2007. And so Professor Martin Chia Ateh readily found willing allies and diehard supporters from the former British Northern Cameroons and a few of us from the Southern Cameroons with whom he has painstakingly engaged the entire UN System in the process of Rectifying & Regularising the Independence and Sovereignty of the former UN Trust Territory of the British Cameroons. A few very concrete examples would illustrate this point:

a. The presentation on 20/05/2010, to Mr. Paul Biya in Yaoundé, by the then President of the UN General Assembly, H.E. Dr. Ali Abdesalam Triki, of TWO MAPS – the map of la Republique du Cameroun as it was on their achievement of independence on 01/01/1960 and admitted to membership of the UN on 20/09/1960, and the map of the UN Trust Territory of the British Cameroons .

b. The presentation again to Mr. Paul Biya, by the UN Secretary -General himself, H.E. Ban ki-moon, of TWO FLAGS (to go with the two maps) – the flag of LRC of green/red/yellow, without a star or stars, as it was on their achievement of independence on 01/01/1960 and admitted to membership of the UN on 20/09/1960.

c. The ID & Authorisation given to Professor Martin Chia Ateh by the UN Secretary-General, H.E. Ban Ki-moon, on the same occasion, to issue similar IDs to bona fide citizens of the former UN Trust Territory of the British Cameroons (the UNO State of Cameroon), which IDs have become legal tender in the Territory in spite of the shenanigans of the forces of occupation.

D. The planting and re-defining of the international boundary pillars between the former UN Trust Territory of the British Cameroons and la republique du Cameroun.

e. The presence of UN Peace Keepers in the Territory.

It is SCARM’s prayer that the leadership demonstrated by SCARM’s prodigal son, the Honourable Joe Wirba, would help to galvanise the citizens of the Southern Cameroons to rally around this process by the UN of Rectifying and Regularising the Independence of the former UN Trust Territory of the British Cameroons, a process that is already at its closing stages.

May the blessings of Joy that Christmas brings give solace to our bereaved families and comfort to the traumatised and the maimed, and hope for a New Year full of promise for the UNO State of Cameroon. For the Lord shall do justice to the fatherless and the oppressed, that the wicked and the evil man shall