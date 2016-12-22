CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: Biya Calls Extraordinary Meeting of CEMAC Heads of State 2 days to Christmas An extra ordinary summit of CEMAC Heads of States has been convened for Yaoundé this Friday 23th December 2016. This convocation has taken opinion holders aback because the timing is very unusual.

Secondly the meeting has been summoned by President Paul Biya who is not even the chairman of CEMAC. This put to question the abrupt summoning of CEMAC leaders to Yaoundé.

Thirdly, it was not taken into consideration the fact that 22nd and 23rd December is a very crucial period for commuters as they have to make up and down movements for final preparations for Christmas.

Yaoundé city dwellers and businessmen will have the worst experience as roads will be blocked for at least 40 hours as from 3pm this Thursday thereby causing an economic hold up. Lastly, the prevailing pressure from Anglophone Cameroonians will be one of Biya's worries as he will seek advice and assistance from his counterparts in case of any eventuality...These Heads of States are: Theodoro Obiang Nguema of Equatorial Guinea, Ali Bongo of Gabon, Denis Sassou Nguesso Republic of the Congo, Idriss Déby of Chad and Touadéra Faustin-Archange of C.A.R

Meanwhile a Prime Ministerial decree orders the holding of a working session of the ADHOC Committee to look into the problems raised by Anglophone teachers and lawyers on the 27/12/16.

Is Biya panicking?

Is Biya preparing for war?

Does Biya want to tell the heads of states to block entrance of any arms that Southern Cameroonians might defend themselves with?

Is Biya planning to warn them about likely millions of refugees once he starts his no mercy military crackdown on Southern Cameroonians?

Is Biya planning to tell them that he has finally decided to let Southern Cameroonians go free and become or stay independent like all other former trust territories in Africa?

Only time will tell.

