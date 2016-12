   France: NKODO SITONY FAIT HONNEUR AU COUPLE MESSANG DE PASSAGE AU RESTAURANT CABARET LE CHALET DE BAGNOLET

le messie

AN UPDATED LIST OF THE ENEMIES OF ANGLOPHONES

-Mr. Biya - Head of the La Republique Du Cameroun occupation forces. Supreme architect of torture, assassination, marginalization and exploitation of the anglophones

-La Republique Du Cameroun Armed Forces - The execution squad that carries out the murder and assassination of Anglophones

-La Republique Du Cameroun Police Forces - Engaged in torture, rape and all kinds of physical abuse and humiliation of the anglophones

-Anglophone puppets - Traitors and sons of traitors (like Atanga Nji and so on..) who are working for La Republique Du Cameroun to help suppress and oppress the anglophones

-MTN - Conspiring with La Republique Du Cameroun to disconnect the anglophone from social media and take away their right of freedom of expression